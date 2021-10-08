Convergence: Courage in a Crisis release date and guide to Netflix documentary

Netflix is about to launch a new documentary exploring how the coronavirus pandemic played out across the world, from the eyes of those on the frontline.

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis features interviews with key workers from all over the world who have some hard stories to tell.

The Netflix documentary is also out in cinemas for a limited time, so read on for all you need to know about Convergence: Courage in a Crisis.

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis release date

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis is due to land on Netflix on Tuesday 12th October 2021. But there’s a chance to watch it early as it is available to watch in selected cinemas here in the UK right now.

What is Convergence: Courage in a Crisis about?

This documentary looks at those who were working through the COVID crisis, in various roles, and all the strain that the pandemic heaped on them – and everyone around them. All nine stories come from those on the frontline fighting the virus.

Here’s the official synopsis for Convergence: Courage in a Crisis: “While COVID-19 exacerbates vulnerabilities across the world, unsung heroes in all levels of society help the tide turn toward a brighter future.”

Who are the COVID-19 volunteers and contributors?

As mentioned, the documentary features several people from around the world who will be sharing their stories about what it has been like working through the toughest of times. Here’s the list of contributors to the documentary:

Hassan Akkad (UK)

Amber Fares (US)

Alexander “Lali” Houghton (Peru)

Guillermo Galdos (Peru)

Juhi Sharma (India)

Lieven Corthouts (Belgium)

Mauricio Montiero Filho (Brazil)

Mohammad Reza Eyni (Iran)

Sara Khaki (Iran)

Wenhua Lin (China)

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis trailer

There is indeed. Check out the Convergence: Courage in a Crisis trailer for yourselves below:

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis will be streaming on Tuesday, 12th October on Netflix.