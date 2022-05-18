Darcey Bussell takes Royal Roadtrip for More4

The four-part series, titled Darcey Bussell's Royal Road Trip, will air later this year, and see the lauded dancer travel from the highlands of Scotland down to London and from the Norfolk broads to the Welsh Borders.

Darcey Bussell will front a new factual series for More4 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's historic Platinum Jubilee, retracing the monarch's footsteps on a mission to discover what she loves most about Britain.

In each location, she will indulge in some of the Queen's favourite leisure activities – including hiking, horse race spectating and sampling local cuisine – as well as meeting unexpected people and places who have been touched by her reign.

Last year, the retired ballerina presented another travel docuseries titled Darcey Bussell's Wild Coasts of Scotland, which also aired on More4 and went down well with viewers.

She said: “I’m thrilled to be making another series for More4, especially one in which I get to follow in the footsteps of Her Majesty. I’ve always had a deep and abiding affection for the Queen, so I’m particularly looking forward to embarking on this celebratory road trip.”

Bussell has a long-standing relationship with Her Majesty, having performed for her on several occasions and been made a Dame in 2018 for services to dance.

Darcey Bussell meeting the Queen Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool / Getty Images

Clemency Green, Senior Commissioning Editor for Features and Daytime at Channel 4, added: “Darcey Bussell is the perfect tour guide for More4’s Platinum Jubilee celebration and we’re delighted she is fronting this very special four-part series.

"We’ll be taking viewers beyond the well-known images of the Royal Palaces, introducing them to some unexpected characters and sharing untold stories that offer a revealing insight into the Queen’s love for her country.”

Darcey Bussell's Royal Roadtrip is coming soon to More4. Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

