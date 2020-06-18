Where and how to watch Red Arrows flypast for 80th anniversary of wartime speech today

French President Emmanuel Macron is being welcomed to London with a flypast of the Red Arrows today.

The President’s visit marks 80 years since WW2 French Resistance Leader Charles de Gaulle made his historic broadcast to occupied France from the UK. “I call upon all Frenchmen who want to remain free to listen to my voice and follow me,” he said.

The Red Arrows will flypast with their French equivalent, La Patrouille de France and the Coldstream Guards will also form a guard of honour.

Macron will visit the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall in the first big royal engagement since lockdown started. The group will meet at Prince Charles’ London home where he, and Camilla, self isolated after Prince Charles contracted the virus in March. They are currently staying in Birkhall, Scotland and are travelling to London for the event.

What time can I see the Red Arrows flypast?

You’ll be able to watch the Red Arrows flypast this afternoon. The team will travel over London to mark President Macron’s visit but they will also be visible after taking off from RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire at 4.40pm. The route will take them to London before Essex, Suffolk and then Norfolk.

They’re expected to fly south west of Wantage at 4.43pm continuing across to Wooton Bassett for 4.45pm, west of Pewsey at 4.47pm and then near Newbury at 4.50pm.

The will then fly down south west of Kingsclere for 4.51pm, heading over west of Arborfield Garrison at 4.54pm. They will then cruise over the following:

Weybridge 4.57pm

Richmond Park 4.58pm

Horse Guards Parade 5pm

The Red Arrows will then fly east towards Colchester (5.07pm) up towards Ipswich, East Harling then up to Skegness for 5.22pm. The route ends in RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire at 5.27pm.

Timeline of events

French President visits Clarence House – ceremonial Guard of Honour from The Coldstream Guards and music by The Band of the Coldstream Guards

A piper and bugler from the British Army to play during a ceremony at the statue of Charles de Gaulle in Carlton Gardens, Westminster.

Red Arrows will flypast in the afternoon.

How come Macron doesn’t have to isolate?

The French President has been given an exemption on the 14-day quarantine rule as he is a “representative of a foreign country on business.” He will still observe social distancing rules.

