Looking into counter corruption, covert investigations, surveillance and police stings carried out by the Avon and Somerset Police, the upcoming series will explore some of the department's most serious cases, from officers abusing their positions of power to exploit vulnerable members of the public, to passing intelligence on to organised criminals.

The series will also follow the counter corruption unit as it investigates complaints of racial discrimination, excessive use of force and other serious criminal matters.

"Told from multiple perspectives, the series will look at the reality of being an officer under investigation and the personal strain it involves, as well as the experience of the complainants – often vulnerable members of the public – and the PSD investigators themselves as they conduct their operations under conditions of enormous secrecy and unique pressure," Channel 4 said.

More like this

Channel 4's commissioning editor, Alisa Pomeroy, added: "Until now this secretive realm of British policing has largely been the domain of dramatists."

"As well as being compelling material for countless police thrillers, these are also matters of great public interest, so it will be fascinating to see how these units work and how their investigations play out in the real world," she added.

Superintendent Simon Wilstead, head of Professional Standards, also made a statement about the upcoming docuseries, explaining that while misconduct hearings are held in public, "there much more work going on out of the public eye".

"In the spirit of being as open and transparent as we can be, we hope this documentary will give the public a unique insight into our commitment to maintaining the high standards of policing which are the envy of the world," he added.

Advertisement

Channel 4 is yet confirmed a release date for the docuseries. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.