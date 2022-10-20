The programme was originally scheduled for 10:40pm tonight, but was moved forward following today's political upheaval.

Following the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss earlier today, the schedule for BBC One this evening has been adjusted, with Question Time now taking place at 8pm.

The panel for the show has also changed, with columnist, broadcaster and sister of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson Rachel Johnson joining the line-up.

Also on the panel will be Minister of State for Climate Graham Stuart MP, Labour’s Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence and Safeguarding Jess Phillips MP, the Director General of the Confederation of British Industry Tony Danker and Camilla Cavendish, former Director of Policy for Prime Minister David Cameron.

This means that artist Cornelia Parker, who was originally scheduled to take part in tonight's episode, will no longer be on the panel.

Rachel Johnson's appearance on the programme comes as speculation grows that Boris Johnson will stand in the upcoming leadership election to reclaim his position as Prime Minister, after resigning earlier this year.

Liz Truss' resignation after just 45 days in the job makes her the shortest-serving Prime Minister in UK history, with the new Prime Minister expected to be announced next Friday (28th October 2022).

The rescheduling of Question Time and today's historic events have also meant some other schedule changes have been made on BBC One. the 10 o'clock news will now run until 10:55pm rather than 10:35pm as usual, with regional news following afterwards.

This will then be followed by Unbreakable at 11:05pm, Ros Atkins on the Week at 12:05am, Newscast at 12:35am, Our Dementia Choir with Vicky McClure at 1:05am, We are England - The Classroom Revolution at 2:05am and BBC News at 2:40am. Both EastEnders and Ambulance will air as originally billed, at 7:30pm and 9pm respectively.

Question Time will air tonight (Thursday 20th October) at 8pm on BBC One. Visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

