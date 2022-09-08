BBC suspends regular programming to air rolling updates on Queen

A statement from Buckingham Palace read: "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

BBC One has suspended regular programming until 6pm following the Palace's confirmation that the Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral, with doctors "concerned" for her health.

"The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

BBC One's schedule through to 6pm has been moved to BBC Two.

The Queen's four children are now at Balmoral Castle, along with Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also reported to be travelling from London, where they were attending a charity event, to Balmoral.

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, was set to appear in a virtual privy council yesterday (Wednesday 7th September), but was advised to pull out of the meeting in order to rest by her doctors.

Though the Queen usually appoints the Prime Minister in London with an audience taking place in Buckingham Palace, Liz Truss's appointment on Tuesday (6th September) took place from Balmoral, as the Queen was unable to travel.

Addressing the Palace statement on Twitter, Truss wrote: "The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon added: "All of us are feeling profoundly concerned at reports of Her Majesty’s health. My thoughts and wishes are with the Queen and all of the Royal Family at this time."

The Queen's 70-year reign makes her the longest reigning monarch in the UK, and the second-longest reigning monarch in history.

She recently marked her Platinum Jubilee with a series of special programming and celebrations that took place across the country.

Her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, became the longest-serving royal consort in world history before his death. He died in Windsor Castle on 9th April 2021 aged 99, two months before his 100th birthday.

Today's news broke during a BBC One bulletin at 12:39pm, interrupting Bargain Hunt's usual run, which is scheduled to end at 1pm on weekdays.

