ITV's night of election coverage begins at 8pm with Johnson v Corbyn, before taking an hour-long break for I'm A Celebrity, and returning at 10pm for the interviews.

Each leader will be questioned separately, meaning that they won't have the opportunity to directly debate each other on this occasion.

The Liberal Democrats and the SNP recently launched a legal challenge against broadcaster ITV after their respective leaders were not invited to attend the Corbyn v Johnson debate.

They had argued that the ITV programme was illegal and unfair against smaller parties, but the High Court ruled against them and granted no permission to appeal the decision.

The ITV Election Interviews air tonight at 10pm on ITV