The channel confirmed that its investigation into Wootton is ongoing.

In a statement announcing the termination of their contracts, GB News said: "Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson were both suspended last week pending internal investigations that have now concluded.

"As of today, GB News has ended its employment relationship with Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson.

"The internal investigation into Dan Wootton continues."

Robinson has since posted on X – formerly known as Twitter – saying he will be making a statement "imminently".

Fox has yet to comment on the termination of his contract with GB News.

In comments that have been widely condemned and sparked over 8,000 complaints to Ofcom, Fox called PoliticsJOE correspondent Evans "pathetic and embarrassing" and said that no "self-respecting man" would "climb into bed" with her.

He finished his shocking rant by asking, "Who'd want to shag that?" while Wootton responded by seemingly smirking at the remarks.

The pair had been discussing statements made by Evans during an episode of BBC Politics Live, in which the reporter said she would not be in favour of creating a "minister for men".

Fox later apologised for his comments – almost 48 hours after he made them – during a 15 minute video posted to his X account.

In the video, he acknowledged that the nature of his remarks had been "not right" and "demeaning" but said that he "maintain[ed] the sentiment".

He also hit out at Wootton and other GB News colleagues for not standing up for him, claiming that the presenter had thrown him "under the bus".

After the initial incident, Wootton had issued a statement apologising for his "inappropriate" reaction and added that "this is not what our channel is about".

However, Fox later revealed an apparent exchange of messages between the pair that appeared to show Wootton replying with three laughing emojis after the incident.

Robinson was the third presenter suspended following the backlash to the incident after he expressed solidarity with Wootton, saying: "Standing up for Dan is standing up for the very idea of GB News. If he falls, we all fall."

On 28th September, it was revealed that Ofcom were launching an investigation into the episode, citing Rule 2.3 of the Broadcasting Code, which states that in applying generally accepted standards, broadcasters must ensure that material which may cause offence is justified by the context.

On the announcement of the investigation, Ofcom chief executive Dame Melanie Dawes said: "Over the last few days there has been speculation and commentary about our role as the independent broadcast regulator. These are important issues and I wanted to be clear about our rules.

"Parliament sets objectives on how the broadcast sector should be regulated. We set and enforce rules to achieve these objectives. Contrary to some claims, these rules remain unchanged."

Meanwhile, GB News distanced itself from Fox’s comments shortly after they were made, calling them "totally unacceptable" and claiming that they did "not reflect our values".

Wootton’s contract as a columnist at MailOnline was terminated last week.

A spokesperson for DMG Media, the parent company of MailOnline, said: "Following events this week, DMG Media can confirm that Dan Wootton’s freelance column with MailOnline – which had already been paused – has now been terminated, along with his contract."

