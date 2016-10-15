Jeremy Paxman: I would like to take over from David Dimbleby on Question Time
Former Newsnight presenter says he would say yes if offered the job – but insists that it is unlikely
Jeremy Paxman has revealed that he would love to take over the flagship BBC political programme Question Time from David Dimbleby.
Asked at the Cheltenham Literature Festival what he would do it he were offered the role on the debate show, the former Newsnight presenter said: “I would do it of course.
“But I am not saying that he should [step down]. We have got to look after old people. Were it to be offered to me of course I would take it but I don’t think there’s any danger of that happening.”
Dimbleby, who turns 78 later this month, has presented Question Time since 1994.
Paxman left Newsnight in 2014 after presenting the show since 1999. He has continued to host University Challenge on BBC2 while working for other broadcasters, including Channel 4.