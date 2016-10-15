“But I am not saying that he should [step down]. We have got to look after old people. Were it to be offered to me of course I would take it but I don’t think there’s any danger of that happening.”

Dimbleby, who turns 78 later this month, has presented Question Time since 1994.

Advertisement

Paxman left Newsnight in 2014 after presenting the show since 1999. He has continued to host University Challenge on BBC2 while working for other broadcasters, including Channel 4.