ITV announces plans for Climate Action Week, including changes to The Chase

Climate change is a key issue that has an impact on all of us and ITV are gearing up for a big week alongside the COP26 talks in Glasgow.

The week – beginning Monday, 1st November – will see many changes to the schedule with new specially made programmes airing while existing shows will also adapt to fit in with the theme.

One such change to the established shows is The Chase which will see some of its questions adapted to ‘green-themed’ ones. Other daily shows Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women will also devote a large portion of their running time to highlighting the issues and showing us how we can do more to help save the planet.

Look too for an inaugural Environmental Champion award to be presented during The Pride of Britain Awards which is also set to air that week.

As previously announced, the week in question will also see our UK soaps including ITV’s Coronation Street and Emmerdale airing special crossovers across channels, producing special scenes to highlight climate changes issues.

As for new shows, documentary It Takes a Flood will look at the worsening flooding in London. Director Kevin McDonald said: “With more extreme weather coming our way as a result of climate change, we believe it’s vital to understand the impact of flooding here and now in the UK, at such a crucial juncture for the world.”

A one-off special film is coming too called Joanna Lumley and The Human Swan. Here is the official synopsis for that one:

Joanna Lumley sets out to follow adventurer Sacha Dench, AKA the ‘Human Swan’, as she flies – green-powered – around Britain’s coast in search of climate change solutions. Over a three month period, Sacha aimed to complete an unprecedented journey with her electric paramotor round mainland Britain – attempting to set a new world record for electric flight with a powerful purpose

Sacha had almost completed her pioneering Round Britain Climate Challenge expedition, when, last month, her support pilot Dan Burton, tragically lost his life after a mid-air paramotor collision with Sacha, who was seriously injured. Dan’s family, Sacha herself and all involved are keen that this story continues to be told with its urgent message in the drive for a net zero future.

Julia Bradbury and Alex Beresford will be heading off to the Orkney Islands in Orkney – Britain’s Green Islands. This special will show us how the residents have already made giant steps to live a more green lifestyle and what we can do to make our home more environmentally friendly.

The final episode of Save Money: My Beautiful Green Home will air during the week too: journalist Ranvir Singh and property expert and designer Kunle Barker will show how we can achieve the green dream of an eco-friendly home – without breaking the bank.

Expect the theme of the week to be reflected in almost all areas of ITV and that includes ITV News, Tonight, and The Martin Lewis Money Show.

