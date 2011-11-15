Steve Capus, president of NBC News, said that he was contacted by an intermediary who told him that Clinton was "kicking around what she wanted to do next".

When they met, Clinton told Capus that she had been moved by stories of people who had made personal sacrifices. Capus added: "What we talked about was if she were to come on board, that's the kind of thing she would be interested in doing. We knew she wasn't going to do the lead story. But having somebody who was going to do really captivating feature assignments really kind of synced up."

Advertisement

Clinton starts work immediately but it's not been announced when her first item will air. NBC Nightly News is screened in the UK at 11:30pm on the CNBC channel (Sky 505, Virgin Media 613).