Chelsea Clinton hired as NBC News special correspondent
US President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's daughter begins reporting immediately
America's NBC Nightly News has a new, full-time special correspondent: Chelsea Clinton, daughter of Bill, the 42nd President of the United States. She's to present feature items called Making a Difference about people volunteering to help their communities.
She said: "I hope telling stories through Making a Difference - as in my academic work and nonprofit work – will help me to live my grandmother's adage of 'life is not about what happens to you, but about what you do with what happens to you'."
Steve Capus, president of NBC News, said that he was contacted by an intermediary who told him that Clinton was "kicking around what she wanted to do next".
When they met, Clinton told Capus that she had been moved by stories of people who had made personal sacrifices. Capus added: "What we talked about was if she were to come on board, that's the kind of thing she would be interested in doing. We knew she wasn't going to do the lead story. But having somebody who was going to do really captivating feature assignments really kind of synced up."
Clinton starts work immediately but it's not been announced when her first item will air. NBC Nightly News is screened in the UK at 11:30pm on the CNBC channel (Sky 505, Virgin Media 613).