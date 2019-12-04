This Morning is also currently in discussions with other party leaders to appear on the show ahead of the General Election on 12th December.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn appeared on the show on Tuesday, speaking about his passion for campaigning and his strong belief in building a country that was not marred by a homeless problem, food banks and children going to school hungry and poor.

Meanwhile Johnson has caused controversy due to his failure to commit to an interview with Andrew Neil, with many accusing him of running scared of the combative journalist.

Neil took to Twitter yesterday to claim that the BBC was no closer to agreeing a time and date with Johnson.

He wrote: “There are not really any negotiations going on. We’re simply waiting on a date, time and venue. As we have for several weeks. So far — not a sausage.”

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson will be interviewed by Neil tonight, at 7:30pm on BBC One.

This Morning is on ITV, weekdays at 10:30am