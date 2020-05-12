The schedule change has also moved Pointless to BBC Two's 5.15pm slot.

Charlie Dimmock's Garden Rescue will continue to air at 3.45pm on weekdays as previously planned.

The schedule change follows Boris Johnson's televised message on Sunday, which announced the government's plan for easing lockdown restrictions and the introduction of a COVID-19 numbered alert system.

Sunday's conference also informed the public that those who cannot work from home can now go to work but should avoid public transport, and from Wednesday onwards, people can exercise outdoors for an unlimited amount of time.

The BBC has not yet announced whether Antiques Road Trip, which has aired weekdays at 4.30pm on BBC One since 2013, will be moved to a different time slot or channel.

The series, narrated by auctioneer and presenter Tim Wonnacott, pits two antiques experts against each other as they buy antiques with a budget of £200 with a view to auctioning them to make a profit.

The daily coronavirus update will air at on weekdays at 4.30pm on BBC One.