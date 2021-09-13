Andrew Neil resigns as GB News chairman

Chairman and Lead Presenter of GB News, Andrew Neil, has announced he has resigned from his post.

The former BBC journalist confirmed the news via his Twitter account earlier today (13th September 2021).

In a short statement, Neil said on Twitter: “It’s official: I have resigned as Chairman and Lead Presenter of GB News.”

Neil will still appear in some fashion on the news channel as a commentator, according to a tweet sent by GB News’ official Twitter account.

In a press release, he added: “I am sorry to go but I have concluded it’s time to reduce my commitments on a number of fronts. Over the summer I’ve had time to reflect on my extensive portfolio of interests and decided it was time to cut back.

“I wish GB News well in continuing to fulfil its founding promise and mission to reach audiences currently underserved by existing news broadcasters.”

News surrounding his exit was rumoured earlier in the month, with The Guardian reporting his future on the station was in doubt on Friday 3rd September.

GB News was announced in September 2020, shortly after Neil left his position at the BBC to become the chairman and also host a prime-time evening show.

The channel collected a wide range of journalists from across established broadcasters including ITV’s Alastair Stewart and BBC’s Simon McCoy.

GB News launched on 13th June this year and was faced with technical issues from the off. Viewing figures have also dropped since the first day.

Just two weeks after launch, Neil announced he was taking a break to “recharge [his] batteries” with a view to return by the end of summer.

