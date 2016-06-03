Bouazzaoui had been asking Cameron about the prospect of Turkey joining the EU and when she felt his response wasn't answering her question she had no qualms about interrupting him to let him know.

"That's not answering my question. Let me finish now, because I've seen you interrupt many people before. Let me finish. "I'm an English Literature student, I know waffling when I see it, OK?" she said.

The response online was instant.

"I don't care if I was rude. I'm sorry, he had it coming", Bouazzaoui later told Sky News. "He's done nothing but lie to this country and not fulfil any of his promises and I'm expected to sit there and take it on the chin and listen to his waffling?"

Some did point out, however, that she had been guilty of a bit of waffling herself.