Cockroach: 1, Weather presenter: 0

This man is an absolute legend. The best thing about this is when he descends into gibberish mid-sentence at the sign of a cockroach, and then later when he cries: “That thang was crawling on ma leyygg!”

When a Pokémon Go addiction goes too far

Here, the reporter is SO engrossed in catching ‘em all that she walks right in front of her colleague presenting the weather. Priorities.

More like this

Spot the Star Wars puns

Sian Wellby manages to keep a completely straight face while lacing Star Wars puns into the weather forecast. A force to be reckoned with.

Louise Lear literally does not stop laughing

Whatever Simon McCoy said to make Louise Lear have a total meltdown while presenting the weather is still a mystery. Props to Jeremy Vine for capturing her laughing fit and sharing it with the world.

Weather presenter pronounces a Welsh town with 58 letters

This man deserves some kind of award. Who knows how long he practised for this moment but it was so worth it.

Schafernaker’s awkward mistake

Schafernaker. What a name. Try saying it 10 times and it loses all meaning.

When the human body just refuses to function normally

Advertisement

This poor man has a pretty serious case of the hiccups. He is probably worried he is going to turn into Charles Osborne, the guy who had hiccups for 68 yea- Oh forget it.