What else has she been in?

In series two of Broadchurch, she played Abby Thompson [below], the barrister acting for Joe Miller. She's also had roles in Bad Education and small film parts in Margaret Thatcher biopic The Iron Lady and Albert Nobbs, a novella by Irish novelist George Moore about a cross-dressing butler.

What else has she written?

She penned an award-winning play called Fleabag about a twenty-something living a similarly chaotic, uncertain life to Hannah Horvath in Lena Dunham's Girls, and also wrote and contributed to several episodes of Channel 4 sitcom Drifters.

Crashing begins on Monday 11th January on Channel 4 at 10pm