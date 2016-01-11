Who is Phoebe Waller-Bridge?
Here's all you need to know about the writer, actor and director...
Who is Phoebe Waller-Bridge?
A RADA graduate, Waller-Bridge is an actor, writer and director who wrote Channel 4 sitcom Crashing, in which she plays the ukelele-playing, spontaneous Lulu.
What else has she been in?
In series two of Broadchurch, she played Abby Thompson [below], the barrister acting for Joe Miller. She's also had roles in Bad Education and small film parts in Margaret Thatcher biopic The Iron Lady and Albert Nobbs, a novella by Irish novelist George Moore about a cross-dressing butler.
What else has she written?
She penned an award-winning play called Fleabag about a twenty-something living a similarly chaotic, uncertain life to Hannah Horvath in Lena Dunham's Girls, and also wrote and contributed to several episodes of Channel 4 sitcom Drifters.