When is Preacher season 2 released in the UK?

The first episode is available on Amazon Prime Video from Monday 26th June, with subsequent episodes dropping every Monday for the duration of the series. UK viewers are able to stream the episodes via Amazon Prime account less than 24 hours after the original US broadcast.

Is there a trailer?

Yep. It looks like the chain-smoking clergyman is in for a wild ride.

What is going to happen?

As the trailer depicts, Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper) is heading out on the open road with his ex-girlfriend Tulip O’Hare (Ruth Negga) and his best friend, an Irish vampire by the name of Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun), in search of… God. But not in the traditional sense. As Custer announced at the end of season one, he wants to kick god’s ass.

However, the Saint of Killers (Graham McTavis) – otherwise known as the Angel of Death – is hot on his heels.

Who is in the cast of The Preacher season 2?

London-born Dominic Cooper cut his teeth in the theatre, like any first-rate British thespian, before moving on to Hollywood for starring roles in Captain America: The First Avenger and My Week With Marilyn.

Oscar-nominated Irish starlet Ruth Negga rose to prominence last year with an outstanding performance in Jeff Nichols’ biopic about an interracial couple in 1950s USA.

Soap fans will recognise Joseph Gilgun from a four-year stint as Eli Dingle in Emmerdale.

Graham McTavis played Dwalin in the Hobbit Trilogy.

On top of that lot, Noah Taylor (Game of Thrones), Pip Torrens (The Crown) and Julie Ann Emery (Fargo, Better Call Saul) will be joining the cast as series regulars for season two.

Preacher season 2 is released on Amazon Prime Video on Monday 26 June