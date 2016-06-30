Critically acclaimed series Preacher, starring Dominic Cooper as the chain-smoking Texan clergyman Jesse Custer, has been given a second series by US channel AMC.

Based on Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon's 1990s series from DC Comics imprint Vertigo, the show has not only been renewed for 2017, but will also get 13 episodes rather than the 10 of the original run.