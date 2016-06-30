Seth Rogen's Preacher gets a second series
Dominic Cooper will be returning to the comic book drama about a troubled priest and an Irish vampire
Critically acclaimed series Preacher, starring Dominic Cooper as the chain-smoking Texan clergyman Jesse Custer, has been given a second series by US channel AMC.
Based on Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon's 1990s series from DC Comics imprint Vertigo, the show has not only been renewed for 2017, but will also get 13 episodes rather than the 10 of the original run.
Developed by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and Sam Catlin, the story follows Jesse who is inhabited by a mysterious entity called Genesis that gives him the power to make people do whatever he commands.
Preacher airs Sundays at 9pm on AMC in the US – with each episode available a day later on Amazon Prime in the UK.