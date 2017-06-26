Dominic Cooper – Jesse Custer

Who does he play? Jesse Custer is a former outlaw from Texas who decided to leave behind his life of crime and follow in his father's footsteps by becoming a preacher. He then merged with a supernatural creature known as Genesis, giving him the ability to make anyone do anything he says. Jesse later began a crusade with ex-girlfriend Tulip and Irish vampire Cassidy in search of God, discovering a world inhabited by holy and hellish characters.

Where have I seen him before? It has been almost ten years since Dominic Cooper played Sophie's fiancé Sky in the Mamma Mia! movie. Since then he has starred as the young Howard Stark in Captain America: The First Avenger and in Agent Carter.

Ruth Negga – Tulip O'Hare

Who does she play? Tulip is the ex-girlfriend and childhood friend of Jesse Custer. She often does dangerous jobs and has a criminal background. When she found out God had abandoned heaven she agreed to join the mission to find Him.

Where have I seen her before? Ruth Negga was nominated for the Best Actress Oscar in 2017 for her starring role in Loving. Has also been in Criminal Justice, Misfits and Marvel's Agents of SHIELD.

Joseph Gilgun – Cassidy

Who does he play? Cassidy is a 119-year-old Irish vampire who has long been on the run from vampire-hunting religious vigilantes, living a vagabond existence. He makes friends with Texas preacher Jesse Custer after arriving in Annville. Cassidy has multiple superpowers but is also sensitive to the sun and dependent on blood.

Where have I seen him before? This English actor may be best known for playing Eli Dingle in Emmerdale. He's also starred as Woody in This Is England, and played Rudy Wade in Misfits.

Pip Torrens – Herr Star

Who does he play? Herr Starr is a leader of the Grail, a powerful but super-secret organisation. He is a gifted mastermind who is "always one step ahead of his prey". In season two he'll hear of Jesse Custer and will put his own master plan into action. He briefly appeared in season one, where he was played by Morse Bicknell.

Where have I seen him before? Perhaps you'll recognise him as Tommy Lascelles from The Crown. He's also starred in Versailles, Poldark and Grantchester, and on the big screen he played Colonel Kaplan in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Graham McTavish – The Cowboy

Who does he play? Otherwise known as "The Saint of Killers". After fighting in the American Civil War, The Cowboy was damned to Hell and forced to relive his family's death over and over. He was later offered release if he could kill a preacher – Jesse Custer.

Where have I seen him before? Graham McTavish has an extremely long CV, having appeared in everything from Rambo to The Hobbit, Creed to Red Dwarf, Prison Break to Empire. His voice may also be familiar from video games, where he's performed as a voice actor for Call of Duty, Ace Combat and Assassin's Creed.

Julie Ann Emery – Lara Featherstone

Who does she play? Lara Featherstone is one of The Grail's best operatives and reports directly to Herr Starr. She is smart, calculating and will use any means to complete her mission.

Where have I seen her before? Julie Ann Emery is currently probably best known for her role as Betsy Kettleman in Better Call Saul, the Breaking Bad spin-off. She also featured in Fargo season one alongside Billy Bob Thornton and Martin Freeman.

Ian Colletti – Eugene Root/Arseface

Who does he play? Eugene Root is uncharitably known as Arseface, on account of his horribly disfigured appearance and speech impediment – the result of a murder-suicide attempt where he turned the gun on himself. Eugene's father stopped him from going to church, and the boy then believed God held a grudge against him for his crimes anyway. In season one, Jesse tried to help him – but when they rowed, the preacher literally sent Eugene to Hell. He later appeared in hallucinations.

Where have I seen him before? Ian Colletti also starred in the TV series Rake.

Tom Brooke – Fiore

Who does he play? Fiore is an angel from Heaven and serves as custodian of Genesis - who escaped. Fiore and his sidekick DeBlanc then arrive on Earth in human form and tried to extract Genesis from Jesse Custer. After that fails, his next step is to try to have the preacher killed.

Where have I seen him before? Tom Brooke played Lothar Frey in Game of Thrones. Recently he appeared as Wiggins in Sherlock, and he'll soon return to the small screen in Philip K Dick's Electric Dreams.

Preacher season two will launch on Amazon Prime Video on Monday 26th June, with new episodes following every week