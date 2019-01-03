What time is Living the Dream series 2 on TV?

The series airs Tuesdays at 9pm on Sky 1, beginning Tuesday 8th January 2019.

What's Living the Dream about?

Glenister and Sharp play Mal and Jen Pemberton, who, along with their teenage children Tina (Rosie Day) and Freddie (played by Brenock O’Connor, who played Olly, apprentice to Jon Snow in HBO's Game of Thrones), move to Florida — despite the fact that Mal has purchased Kissimmee Sunshine RV Park without ever visiting it. Sure enough, they run into difficulties with the park's eccentric residents, who aren't keen on the couple's proposed changes.

Among their neighbours include busybody Aiden, played Leslie Jordan (Will & Grace), Troy, an ex-wrestler played by Kevin Nash (Magic Mike), and Rhoda, played by Kim Fields (The Facts of Life).

More like this

What can we expect in Living the Dream series 2?

Mal and Jen have decided to stick it out at the park — but crime is on the rise in Florida, as nosy neighbour Aiden tells them ("This is a sunny place for shady characters") and Mal is contemplating buying a gun, much to Jen's chagrin.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Tina and Freddie continue to navigate the minefield that is their new American high school.