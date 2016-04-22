The couple live in a crumbling old house, with Maurice’s mother and their twin children, who still live at home despite being 25.

The show will air from 25th April, and is written by Bafta-nominated writer Will Sharpe.

The show also stars Julian Barratt, who is best known as a member of The Mighty Boosh.

Channel 4 promises that the show will swing “from the magical to the mundane to the downright mad”.

“This is a comedy about people who are struggling,” said Will Sharpe, “and the situations that arise if you refuse to admit that there are problems.”

“Our aim is not to make light of the darkness but find the light within it.”