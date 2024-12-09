Well, in one battle of the TV schedules, a clear victor has been chosen, after RadioTimes.com put it to readers in a poll on Twitter, which has been rebranded as X.

The poll asked a simple question - on Christmas Day, would viewers be choosing to tune into Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl on BBC One, airing at 6:50pm, or back-to-back soaps on ITV1, with Emmerdale showing at 6:30pm and Coronation Street on at 7pm.

In the end, it was a decisive victory for Wallace & Gromit, with the new feature film scoring 85.3 per cent of the vote, over the soaps getting 14.7 per cent.

It's perhaps unsurprising that Wallace & Gromit were victorious - after all, there hasn't been a new Wallace & Gromit film since 2008, when A Matter of Loaf and Death was released, also on Christmas Day.

The last time the duo had a feature-length adventure was in 2005's The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, which was released in cinemas.

However, it is a big time of the year for soap fans, with each of them consistently pulling out all the stops on Christmas Day.

This year, Coronation Street will be airing the departure storyline for Helen Worth's Gail Platt, while Emmerdale will see Will's revenge against Kim coming to a head, while a surprise arrival could also be on the cards.

Of course, these aren't the only big events in this year's Christmas Day schedule - other big hitters such as the Gavin & Stacey finale, the Doctor Who Christmas special and a two-part EastEnders episode are all also set to air.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 6:50pm on Christmas Day.

