Wallace & Gromit's Radio Times Christmas cover 2024 comes to life in BTS video
The cover features the beloved duo ahead of their new film airing on Christmas Day.
Ahead of their new film Vengeance Most Fowl airing on Christmas Day, Wallace & Gromit feature on this year's Radio Times Christmas cover - and we've got an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how it came together.
From the design stages right through to the cover being executed, complete with the models of Wallace & Gromit decked out in Christmas garb and sat in a sleigh, the video takes us right through the making of the cover, as a collaboration between Radio Times and Aardman.
The clip also shows off the cover in full video form, with the sleigh starting up and hurtling out of control backwards and forwards, before settling for the image seen on the physical cover.
As well as appearing on the Radio Times cover, Wallace & Gromit have also featured across the BBC this year, with the broadcaster featuring the duo in their seasonal idents.
Vengeance Most Fowl will be the first full Wallace & Gromit film project to feature Ben Whitehead as the voice of Wallace, following the passing of original star Peter Sallis.
Speaking with Radio Times magazine in November, Whitehead said of taking on the iconic role: "The important thing is not to be jarring, so people don’t hear a completely different voice."
The film will also see the return of the villainous Feathers McGraw, who was recently seen in a cameo in Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, but last faced off against Wallace & Gromit in 1993's The Wrong Trousers.
Also starring in the film will be the voices of Peter Kay, Lauren Patel and Reece Shearsmith, while Diane Morgan, Adjoa Andoh and Sir Lenny Henry will all make cameos.
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Christmas Day at 6:10pm.
