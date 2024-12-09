As the trailer reveals, Gail's plans to wed for the sixth time and set off for a new life in France will not be plain-sailing - and, frankly, we're surprised the long-suffering lady is expecting anything less than chaos!

Son David's (Jack P Shepherd) marriage to Shona (Julia Goulding) is under threat, as after David blocked Shona's access to her killer son Clayton (Callum Harrison), Shona had a fling with Kit (Jacob Roberts).

Now, David is facing pressure from the Radcliffe brothers, who demand the return of the money he stole earlier this year!

But will David's suspicions about Shona's betrayal push him over the edge, or will his own actions be his undoing?

Gail's eldest son, Nick (Ben Price), is adamant that he wants a future with Toyah (Georgia Taylor), but the pair are oblivious to her stepsister and his ex Leanne's (Jane Danson) revenge scheme as she frames them both for fraud.

Daughter Sarah (Tina O'Brien), meanwhile, is still coping with the fallout of her own daughter Bethany's (Lucy Fallon) botched cosmetic surgery.

But with Daniel (Rob Mallard) set to pop the question to Bethany, are things looking up, or is more heartache on the horizon?

Max (Paddy Bever) continues to stand by girlfriend Lauren (Cait Fitton) ahead of the trial for evil Joel's (Calum Lill) murder - but has the teen promised more than he can give?

As for Gail's mother, Audrey (Sue Nicholls), she refuses to accept Gail's wish to jet off with Jesse. As the nuptials draw closer, Audrey resorts to desperate measures to stop Gail in her tracks. Will her plotting succeed?

As Gail's festive farewell from Coronation Street beckons, will she depart as a married woman, or head off on a solo adventure?

