Veep series two - first look video
Armando Iannucci's political satire is back for a second season - and the Vice President is still second best...
Emmy Award-winning political comedy Veep is back for a new series later this year.
The satire, from the pen of The Thick of It’s Armando Iannucci, stars Seinfeld’s Julia Louis-Dreyfus as inept Vice President Selina Meyer. It follows Meyer’s struggle to be recognised and taken seriously on Capitol Hill while living in the shadow of the President, and working with a dysfunctional group of aides.
Co-starring Anna Chlumsky as Meyer’s chief of staff and Arrested Development’s Tony Hale as the Veep’s personal assistant, the first eight-episode HBO series was met with critical praise. It has garnered a number of award nominations, including Golden Globe and Writers Guild of America nods, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus picked up a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.
The show premiered in the US in April 2012 on HBO and was later screened on Sky Atlantic in the UK. The second series, which will see all the main characters reprise their roles, will begin in the US on 14 April. Sky Atlantic sources tells RadioTimes.com that the show will broadcast in the UK “this summer”.
Here’s a musical introduction to the new series…