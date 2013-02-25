Co-starring Anna Chlumsky as Meyer’s chief of staff and Arrested Development’s Tony Hale as the Veep’s personal assistant, the first eight-episode HBO series was met with critical praise. It has garnered a number of award nominations, including Golden Globe and Writers Guild of America nods, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus picked up a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

The show premiered in the US in April 2012 on HBO and was later screened on Sky Atlantic in the UK. The second series, which will see all the main characters reprise their roles, will begin in the US on 14 April. Sky Atlantic sources tells RadioTimes.com that the show will broadcast in the UK “this summer”.

Here’s a musical introduction to the new series…