"Because the film was genuinely independent, there's no studio breathing down our neck," said Morris. "It's down to us to write a script that we think is worth everyone's time; Inbetweeners fans are more discerning and vocal than people give them credit for.

"The last thing any of us wants is a cheap cash-in. At the moment the script is at version 0.5, so we're getting close... but we're not there yet."

With the first film grossing £45 million at the box office - plus an impressive 1.9 million DVDs shifted - and rumours of Paramount's interest in turning the US remake into a silver screen hit, it looks like we haven't seen the last of Simon, Jay, Will and Neil...

More like this

Advertisement

Watch The Inbetweeners Movie tonight at 9:00pm on Channel 4