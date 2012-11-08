The Inbetweeners Movie 2: "we're getting close..."
Writers Iain Morris and Damon Beesley reveal to Radio Times "at the moment the script is at version 0.5" for the big screen sequel
A sequel to the box office-busting The Inbetweeners Movie has long been rumoured, but those murmurings appear to be edging closer and closer to an eagerly-anticipated reality.
Series creators Iain Morris and Demon Beesley - who labelled their series' first feature movie "a 90-minute version of the TV show" and an "OK British film" - revealed to Radio Times that the constant rumours circling a sequel are finally solidifying into action.
"Because the film was genuinely independent, there's no studio breathing down our neck," said Morris. "It's down to us to write a script that we think is worth everyone's time; Inbetweeners fans are more discerning and vocal than people give them credit for.
"The last thing any of us wants is a cheap cash-in. At the moment the script is at version 0.5, so we're getting close... but we're not there yet."
With the first film grossing £45 million at the box office - plus an impressive 1.9 million DVDs shifted - and rumours of Paramount's interest in turning the US remake into a silver screen hit, it looks like we haven't seen the last of Simon, Jay, Will and Neil...