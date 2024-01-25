First airing back in 1994 on BBC Two, The Fast Show became one of the most influential sketch shows of all time, packed full of catchphrases and instantly recognisable for its rapid pace.

Well, now fans will be able to relive some of those memorable characters, as well as finding out how it all began for the cast and more inside knowledge about the making of the series.

An Evening with The Fast Show will be a mixture of performances of some of their best-loved sketches monologues and songs, with discussion from the cast. They will also pay tribute to much-missed former collaborator, Caroline Aherne.

More like this

The Fast Show's Simon Day, Charlie Higson, Mark Williams and Paul Whitehouse. JAB Promotions/Wireimage

The official announcement promises the returns of Ted & Ralph, Jesse, Swiss Toni, Does My Bum Look Big In This?, Dave Angel, Jazz Club, The Suit You Tailors, Ron Manager, The Mad Painter, Rowley Birkin, Bob Fleming, Competitive Dad, Professor Denzil Dexter, and The Girl Who Boys Can't Hear.

The first show takes place at London's Pleasance Theatre on 18th February before the tour continues on 18th March in Stoke-on-Trent, running through to 1st April in Liverpool.

Pre-sale tickets are available now on Ticketmaster with general sale from Friday 26th January at 10am.

The brainchild of Higson and Whitehouse, The Fast Show ran from 1994 to 1997 with its style being emulated by shows like Little Britain and The Catherine Tate Show.

Writer, comedian and actor Higson revealed to RadioTimes.com last year that he and Whitehouse had conversations about bringing back The Avengers, the original '60s series which starred Patrick Macnee as secret agent John Steed.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Higson explained: "Years ago, me and Paul Whitehouse were approached to see if we were interested in revamping The Avengers, the original TV Avengers from the '60s. At the time, we said no, but actually, something like that would be fun.

"We were busy on our own stuff at the time, and we thought, 'Do we really want to bring back something that's not going to be as good as the original?'"

Read more:

Since then, Higson – who wrote the Young Bond series of novels – has penned On His Majesty's Secret Service, a James Bond novel published to mark the coronation of King Charles III, and voiced the character of Jolly Uncle in Channel 4 Christmas film Mog's Christmas.

Higson recently appeared on Radio Times' new video and podcast series The Best Ever to debate the Best Ever Bond movie.

The Best Ever... Sci-Fi TV Show - with Alexander Vlahos

An Evening with The Fast Show tickets are available now on pre-sale through Ticketmaster and go on general sale on Friday 26th January at 10am. For more of the latest ticket releases, take a look at how to secure Joker in concert tickets and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse live orchestra tickets.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.