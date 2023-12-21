The movie will be shown at London's Royal Festival Hall UK this February. And while all the dialogue and action will come from the screen, the soundtrack will be played by a real orchestra sitting on stage.

What makes this extra special is that the performances will also include electronic turntables and percussion to help bring the film’s beloved hip-hop score, composed by Daniel Pemberton, to life. Plus, the audience will get to experience real-life versions of the movie’s original songs, including What’s Up Danger by Blackway & Black Caviar, Familia by Nicki Minaj, and Sunflower by Post Malone.

It was touches like this that made Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse such a hit when it came out in 2018. The film tells the story of Miles Morales, a teen from Brooklyn who discovers his Spidey powers just at the time when the whole multiverse is about to collapse. With a motley crew of parallel universe Spider-Men, Miles discovers his abilities and goes on to fight the evil King Pin in order to save the world.

The film won Best Animated Picture at the 91st Academy Awards – the first non-Disney film to do so since 2011 – and grossed $384.3 million at the box office. Now, it’s got a sequel and a third film coming out soon.

However, if you can’t wait until then, try reliving the thrills of the first movie by getting tickets to its live concert tour. Here’s what you need to know.

When and where can you see Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse live in concert?

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is coming to London's Royal Festival Hall this February. Here's the details:

24th Feb 2024 – London, Royal Festival Hall

The Royal Festival Hall is sat on London’s Southbank next to the London Eye and National Theatre. That means getting there is a piece of cake, as all you have to do is head to Waterloo (on the Northern, Bakerloo, Waterloo & City, or Jubilee lines) or get the Circle line to Temple and cross over Waterloo Bridge.

How to get tickets to see Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse live in concert

Tickets are on sale now, having gone live at 10am on Thursday 21st December.

For Marvel fans, this would be a perfect last-minute Christmas present, so make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in concert tickets

