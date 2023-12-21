Starring Joaquin Phoenix as the titular villain, Joker is an intensely dark dive into one of the most loved and feared villains of all time; telling the story of Arthur Fleck, a troubled man struggling to find his way in Gotham City’s fractured society, the movie takes a disturbing look at the brutal realities of mental health, crime, and class divides.

First coming out in 2019, Joker was hailed for its gruelling reimagining of an already iconic character and won multiple BAFTAs and Academy Awards for its lead actor and, in particular, its soundtrack.

Joker won Best Original Music/Score at both thanks to the work put in by composer Hildur Guðnadóttir, and it’s his efforts that will be celebrated at the live concert. On the subject of this upcoming show, Guðnadóttir said: “I'm thrilled to get to see and hear Joker with a live orchestra. When we recorded the music, the orchestra brought such depth and detailed attention to the performances that we were all literally holding our breaths during most of the recording sessions. It was a beautiful trip. I’m so happy to get to go there again and for an audience to experience that too.”

Meanwhile, director Todd Phillips added: “I speak for the entire Joker team when I say how thrilled we are to be working with Senbla on Joker - Live In Concert. I think its a wonderful way for audiences to experience Hildur Guðnadóttir‘s haunting and immersive score while bearing witness to Joaquin Phoenix’s descent into madness as Arthur.”

More like this

For those who weren’t aware, a sequel of Joker will be coming out in October 2024 starring Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. So, if you’re excited for that why not fill the time by re-watching the original on the big screen. Here’s what you need to know.

Buy Joker in concert tickets at Ticketmaster

When and where can you see Joker live in concert 2024?

Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Flack in Joker.

The Joker, and the grim streets of Gotham, will be coming to the London Royal Festival Hall this February. Here’s the details:

7th Feb 2024 – London, Royal Festival Hall

The Royal Festival Hall is sat on London’s Southbank next to the London Eye and National Theatre. That means getting there is a piece of cake, as all you have to do is head to Waterloo (on the Northern, Bakerloo, Waterloo & City, or Jubilee lines) or get the Circle line to Temple and cross over Waterloo Bridge.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get tickets to see Joker in concert 2024

Tickets are on sale now, having gone live at 10am on Thursday 21st December. If you’ve got a film fan in your life, this would make the ideal last-minute Christmas present, so make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Joker in concert tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

If you're looking for more last-minute festive fun, here's the best Christmas gift experiences and the best West End shows.