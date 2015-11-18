Shamy – as the Big Bang gang have dubbed the couple – are set to consummate their relationship and lose their respective virginities later this season, in an episode which will air in the US on 17th December.

The seismic scene was filmed last night in front of a live studio audience, so executive producer Steve Molaro decided to spill the beans rather than try to keep it a secret.

"After over five years of dating, we felt the time was right for Sheldon and Amy to finally consummate their relationship," he said, adding: "We’re so excited for the audience to see the journey over the next several episodes."

More like this

As Amy and Sheldon are currently broken up, there's no word yet on whether they are officially reunited by the time this important moment takes place – or whether the big bang in question is set to happen outside the parameters of The Relationship Agreement.

Their long-running romance came to an end in the series eight finale, when Amy decided it was time to reevaluate their relationship unaware that Sheldon was planning to propose.

The couple, played by Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik, first kissed during a Valentine's Day episode which aired in 2014.

Advertisement

The Big Bang Theory series 9 continues on Thursdays at 8:30pm on E4