From a Step Into Christmas singalong with Smithy (James Corden), Gavin (Mathew Horne), Pamela (Alison Steadman) and Mick (Larry Lamb), to Bryn (Rob Brydon) caught suffering a kitchen disaster by Ness (Ruth Jones) and Stacey (Joanna Page), the one-hour episode promises to serve up plenty of festive chaos.

There’s even an appearance from Dawn and Pete Sutcliffe (played by Julia Davies and Robert Wilfort) who are at each other’s throats once again.

However, the sneak peek doesn’t show us whether Smithy and Ness became an item after all, what Neil, the baby, looks like now or – most importantly – what actually happened on that fishing trip.

Posting the trailer on Twitter, Corden also confirmed the airdate for the special: 8.30pm on Christmas Day, BBC1.

The episode will mark the first Gavin & Stacey instalment since the series three finale, which aired on New Year’s Day 2010 to an audience of more than 10 million people.

The sitcom, which first aired on BBC3 in 2007, followed the romance between Gavin (Horne), from Essex, and Stacey (Page), from Barry in Wales.

