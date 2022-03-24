Horgan will executive producer, write and star in Bad Sisters, a 10-episode series set to air later this year. It is part of a deal between the Apple TV+ and Horgan's production company Merman, and is an adaptation of Belgian series Clan.

Apple TV+ has today revealed the first details about Sharon Horgan's upcoming original series for the streamer, and it looks to be a funny thrill-ride.

Bad Sisters is described as a "delicious blend of both dark comedy and thriller", and follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another.

Creator Sharon Horgan (Getty, EH)

The sisters will be played by Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff (Suffragette, The Salisbury Poisonings), Eva Birthistle (Brooklyn, The Last Kingdom), Sarah Greene (Dublin Murders) and Eve Hewson (The Luminaries).

Meanwhile the cast is also set to include Claes Bang (Dracula, The Northman), Brian Gleeson (Frank of Ireland), Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders), Assaad Bouab (Call My Agent) and Saise Quinn, who has only appeared on screen once before in 2019 Irish film Arracht.

Horgan is best known for her Channel 4 series Catastrophe, and was recently cast opposite Michael Sheen in Best Interests, the new BBC drama from His Dark Material writer Jack Thorne.

Bad Sisters will stream on Apple TV Plus later this year. Sign up to Apple TV Plus now. Visit our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features, or find something to watch now with our TV Guide.