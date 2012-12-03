The Sarah Millican Television Programme has been recommissioned for a third series on BBC2 - before series two has aired.

The mix of stand-up and interviews, presented by the comedian and RT columnist, had its first run on BBC2 in spring 2012, attracting approximately 2 million viewers each week.

Series two is currently in post-production and will air with a Christmas special this year and six more episodes in January and February 2013.

The six-episode third series will be recorded in Salford in summer 2013 for transmission later in the year.

Millican said: "It is so exciting to be invited back for a third time! The show is a joy to make with such a creative and fun production team."

