Slough’s favourite middle manager David Brent is at it again - this time releasing a studio version of his song Slough.

The number, a paean to the town that lies "equidistant 'tween London and Reading" has already been heard in Brent's live tour with the band Foregone Conclusion. But here it has been given the full studio treatment - possibly as a prelude to an appearance in the new Brent film Life on the Road?