Where to watch Rick and Morty?

In the US, Rick and Morty is broadcast on Adult Swim.

UK viewers can stream it on Netflix.

You can also watch episodes on All4 or buy them on iTunes. Alternatively, you can pick up the DVD box set.

What is Rick and Morty about?

The show follows Rick, a mad scientist who drags his nervy and reluctant grandson, Morty, through portals into different dimensions to go on strange adventures.

It's a bizarre Back to the Future parody created by Justin Rolland and Dan Harmon, and they've managed to create something that's hilarious and original - and has conquered the world.

How many seasons of Rick and Morty are there?

The series has three seasons so far.

Writer and producer Ryan Ridley has said to expect the next season "late 2019". Since then, Variety has reported the show will air in November 2019.

Who's in the cast of Rick and Morty?

The show's co-creator Justin Rolland voices Rick and Morty, whilst Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell and Spencer Grammar voice the other recurring characters.

When did Rick and Morty first air?

The series began in December 2013. A new season is expected in November 2019.