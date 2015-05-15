Relive all the aca-puns in the Pitch Perfect Honest Trailer
As the sequel hits cinemas, take a look back at where it all aca-started...
Today Pitch Perfect 2 hits cinemas, the sequel to 2012's surprise musical hit starring Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and Elizabeth Banks – and we’re extremely aca-xcited.
In fact, we’re so looking forward to it that we’ve taken a look back at the first film with the help of Honest Trailers and their typically aca-cerbic look at popular movies.
In fact, it may be a little harsh – we’d totally go to a giant a capella concert, so it’s not that unrealistic, and the side characters have AT LEAST two dimensions. Come on, guys.
We can’t really disagree with their sum-up though – unless the sequel can top it, Pitch Perfect really is the best film ever about making noises with your mouth, pitches.
Pitch Perfect 2 is in cinemas now