Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas special - What did you think?
Did the first part of Brendan O'Carroll's Christmas comedy offering fill you with festive cheer?
Well Agnes was determined to have a safe and peaceful Christmas at home this year – but things never quite turn out the way you think they will at Christmas, do they?
What with Buster installing a new Christmas tree with THAT unusual safety feature, Mark and Betty arguing over Bubbles and carol singers everywhere… it was more of a Christmas cracker than a relaxing affair!
But what did you think of Brendan O’Carroll’s first Christmas offering for 2015? Was it up to his usual high standards or was it a festive fail? Did you laugh out loud, or were you crying for last year’s special again?
Let us know in the comments below…
Mrs Brown's Boys continues on New Year's Day on BBC1
More like this
//