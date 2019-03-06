They’re back together! Not only will we see Miranda Hart return to screens for Jennifer Saunders’ Mamma Mia! on Red Nose Day, but the comedian has now reunited with Miranda co-star Tom Ellis.

Ellis, who played Gary in all three series of the hit BBC sitcom, appeared alongside Hart for her current Daily Dose of Such Fun videos for Comic Relief – and confirmed the on-screen couple are still married!

Walking into Hart’s bathroom as she invites viewers to enjoy her toilet roll with a “pointy tip…sorry, that sounded wrong!”, Ellis then embraces his former co-star and the “Garried” pair enjoy a sway.

Ellis – also known now for starring in drama Lucifer – isn’t yet confirmed to appear in Friday night’s BBC telethon, but we’ve got our fingers crossed for another secret Miranda skit.

However, this small YouTube reunion alone has got to be worth a donation, right? You can give money to Comic Relief via their website here and find out more about the night of entertainment ahead with our full Red Nose Day guide.

