Gemma Arterton and Carey Mulligan to guest star in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Red Nose Day spoof
The actresses join Jennifer Saunders, Alan Carr and Sue Perkins in Comic Relief 2019 sketch
Hollywood stars Carey Mulligan and Gemma Arterton are set to appear in Jennifer Saunders' Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again spoof for Comic Relief 2019 alongside Alan Carr, Sue Perkins and Miranda Hart.
Mulligan will play Amanda Seyfried's Sophie, while Gemma Arterton will take Lily Collins' place as Young Donna, alongside Saunders as Meryl Streep's Donna.
The spoof is a sequel to the one Saunders wrote for Comic Relief back in 2009, which took a faux behind-the-scenes look at the making of the musical film.
- Lily James joins Red Nose Day's Four Weddings and a Funeral sequel
- The best TV shows airing in 2019
- Listen to the RadioTimes.com Podcast now: subscribe on iTunes / subscribe on Google Podcasts
Alan Carr and Philip Glenister will reprise their roles as Colin Firth's Harry and Pierce Brosnan's Sam, while Sue Perkins and Miranda Hart are back as the film's producer and director.
Meanwhile Strictly's Susan Calman will take Dawn French's place as Rosie, while Baptiste and Taboo actor Tom Hollander will guest star as Fernando.
More like this
Rose Johnson will play Young Tanya, while Lucy Montgomery will appear as Tanya.
The Inbetweeners' Joe Thomas meanwhile will star as Young Bill, Young Sam and Young Harry...
The sketch is set to debut on Red Nose Day alongside Richard Curtis' Four Weddings and a Funeral sequel, which has reunited the majority of the cast – including Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell and Rowan Atkinson – and drafted in actual Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star Lily James.