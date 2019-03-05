The spoof is a sequel to the one Saunders wrote for Comic Relief back in 2009, which took a faux behind-the-scenes look at the making of the musical film.

Alan Carr and Philip Glenister will reprise their roles as Colin Firth's Harry and Pierce Brosnan's Sam, while Sue Perkins and Miranda Hart are back as the film's producer and director.

Meanwhile Strictly's Susan Calman will take Dawn French's place as Rosie, while Baptiste and Taboo actor Tom Hollander will guest star as Fernando.

More like this

Rose Johnson will play Young Tanya, while Lucy Montgomery will appear as Tanya.

The Inbetweeners' Joe Thomas meanwhile will star as Young Bill, Young Sam and Young Harry...

Advertisement

The sketch is set to debut on Red Nose Day alongside Richard Curtis' Four Weddings and a Funeral sequel, which has reunited the majority of the cast – including Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell and Rowan Atkinson – and drafted in actual Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star Lily James.