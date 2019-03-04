However, writer and Comic Relief co-founder Richard Curtis has now teased a few more details about the guest stars who will be joining affable Englishman Charles (Hugh Grant) and glamorous American Carrie (Andie MacDowell).

Writing in Radio Times magazine, Curtis explained, “We had 24 returning characters. I wanted everyone to do something fun."

He added, “There was a particularly magical moment when Nicola Walker – now the star of Unforgotten and Ricer and Spooks – reprised her role as Annoying Girl Singing Annoying Song by Barry Manilow, which was her first ever movie part 25 years ago.

“This time she sang with a new exceptionally famous singer whose name I can’t reveal but has had over a billion streams on Spotify – so he really killed the song.”

Music heavyweights Drake, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber have all hit the one billion mark on the music streaming service – could any of them be the special musical guest?

Curtis added, “There’s a moment in the middle where our two movie-star guest leads tell each other they love each other when, I can’t deny, there were some tears and some wiping away of them."

While it’s yet to be announced who the male guest lead could be, it’s likely that the female lead Curtis is referring to is Lily James: the Mamma Mia star was confirmed as a Four Weddings sequel cast member late last year.

“I'd love to invite you to watch our show on Friday [15th March] – it'll be the world premiere of 14 new minutes of Four Weddings and a Funeral," Curtis concluded. I think it's got some jokes – it’s got three or four VERY unexpected new cast members – and perhaps once you’ve watched it, you’ll join us trying, in our own way, to save lives.”

The Four Weddings sequel comes two years after the success of the Comic Relief follow-up to 2004 rom-com Love Actually. Read Richard Curtis's full column in this week's Radio Times, and find out how to donate to Red Nose Day 2019 here.