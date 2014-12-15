It was a “jolly”, he cheerily admits to RadioTimes.com. Flanagan wanted to “get a bit fitter”, was “sort of quite interested in the French” and was looking for a sport that “wouldn’t injure” him (he later discovered the pain of potholes). It was not a “mission” or a “journey”, he insists, joking that “the cycling part did get in the way at times”.

The comedian says there was never any thought of outdoing his fellow funnymen: “I think you’d be lying if you didn’t say that you want your show to be as good as other comics’. But not in the sense that I would want anyone else not to do well at my expense.”

“Comics are not natural competitors,” Flanagan adds. “We’re individuals – we’re not team players – but we’re also not competitors either.”

Of Bishop’s efforts on a bike, Flanagan says, “You’ve got to go back ten years and me and John are in a car on our way to Yarmouth to do a show together. That night we weren’t really competing" – comic pause – "although I was always funnier. And in this we’re not really competing either.”

He can't resist a cheeky pay-off. “When John does learn to speak English his act is going to go up exponentially. And once he starts to learn to wash himself, that’ll be a help for him, too.”

