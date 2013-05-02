Michael Palin to receive Bafta Fellowship
The Monty Python comedian and travel presenter will accept the academy's highest accolade during the annual ceremony on 12 May
In the 60s and 70s he was scoring laughs alongside the likes of John Cleese and Eric Idle in Monty Python, in 1984 he was winning awards for his part in A Fish Called Wanda, and by 1989 he had reinvented himself as a seamless travel presenter with his standout documentary series, Around The World in 80 Days. During a career that has spanned nearly 50 years, Michael Palin has delighted generation after generation of television viewers.
So it comes as no surprise that the writer, comedian, actor and presenter is to be awarded this year's Bafta Academy Fellowship award during the annual ceremony on Sunday 12 May.
Speaking of this year's chosen recipient, chairman of Bafta John Willis said Michael Palin's "amiable onscreen manner belies the seriousness of his craft" and spoke of his "incredible contribution to the medium over five decades".
Go on holiday with Radio Times Travel, click here for more info
"There are few individuals more worthy than Michael of the Fellowship, the highest honour the Academy can bestow," he added.
More like this
First starting out as a writer with Terry Jones for The Frost Report and The Ken Dodd Show, Palin soon switched to the front of the camera as a founding member of Monty Python, before going on to present a string of critically-acclaimed travel series, including Pole to Pole, Sahara and, most recently Brazil with Michael Palin.
Reflecting on his recognition from the academy, Palin said, "A Bafta Fellowship is a very high honour for anyone working in television. I'm well aware that any success I've had is down to team-work. I've been blessed throughout my career with the inspiration and support of others. The Fellowship is for all of us."