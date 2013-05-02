Speaking of this year's chosen recipient, chairman of Bafta John Willis said Michael Palin's "amiable onscreen manner belies the seriousness of his craft" and spoke of his "incredible contribution to the medium over five decades".

"There are few individuals more worthy than Michael of the Fellowship, the highest honour the Academy can bestow," he added.

First starting out as a writer with Terry Jones for The Frost Report and The Ken Dodd Show, Palin soon switched to the front of the camera as a founding member of Monty Python, before going on to present a string of critically-acclaimed travel series, including Pole to Pole, Sahara and, most recently Brazil with Michael Palin.

Reflecting on his recognition from the academy, Palin said, "A Bafta Fellowship is a very high honour for anyone working in television. I'm well aware that any success I've had is down to team-work. I've been blessed throughout my career with the inspiration and support of others. The Fellowship is for all of us."