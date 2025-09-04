Notable absences from the list of returnees currently announced include DC Simon Evans star Gerran Howell and DS Alice Finch star Izuka Hoyle.

However, a new set of series regulars have also been announced for season 2, with Dept Q star Mark Bonnar set to play newspaper editor Gareth Fisher and Fleabag's Sian Clifford set to play local MP Joanne Kemper.

Meanwhile, Black Mirror's Ben Ashenden and After the Flood's Rumi Sutton are both joining as part of the police team, playing DC Ethan Cole and DC Caitlin Sullivan respectively.

Mark Bonnar, Sian Clifford, Ben Ashenden and Rumi Sutton. Maarten de Boer, Lee Malone, Harry Livingstone, YellowBelly

The synopsis for season 2 says: Picking up from where things were left at the end of series one, master puzzle-setter John ‘Ludwig’ Taylor (David Mitchell) is now a Crime Scene Consultant working on ‘impossible’ crimes for the Cambridge Police Authority.

"No longer having to masquerade as his brother, he’s openly more ‘Ludwig’ than ever – brilliant at solving puzzles but hopeless at everything else. But John’s identical twin brother, James, is still missing, and now that he’s an official employee of the station, John is forbidden from using any police resources to look for his brother or uncover exactly what he was investigating.

"Of course, John won’t stop and neither will Lucy (Anna Maxwell Martin), John’s sister-in-law and wife of his missing brother James – a puzzle needs solving and a husband and father needs bringing home. One masquerade may have ended, but a new one has just begun."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Earlier this year, Mitchell told The Hollywood Reporter that his and the team's "hope and aim is to give more of the same: the ongoing, intriguing narrative and the same weekly, resolved mystery". However, he refused to divulge any other details, saying: "I’m big on going into a programme knowing only the bare minimum because surprise is a huge part of entertainment."

Ludwig season 1 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.