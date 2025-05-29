The series has moved the action from Copenhagen to Edinburgh, yet still sees Morck heading up a new department looking into high-profile cold cases.

The first season adapts Mercy, the first of Adler-Olsen's books, leaving nine more novels still left to adapt. But will the show be returning to follow Morck and the team as they tackle more cases?

Read on for everything we know about Dept. Q season 2.

Will there be a Dept. Q season 2?

Matthew Goode in Dept. Q. Netflix

We don't yet know whether Dept. Q will be returning for season 2, but given where the first season ends off, and the fact that there are still plenty of Jussi Adler-Olsen's Department Q books left to adapt, we would certainly imagine that that's the intention.

Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, creator Scott Frank said there haven't been any discussions regarding season 2 yet, and that it will depend entirely on "if somebody watches".

As expected, it seems that viewing figures will be the big determining factor.

We will make sure to keep this page updated if we get any news regarding the future of Dept. Q on Netflix.

When would a potential Dept. Q season 2 be released?

Leah Byrne in Dept. Q Netflix

We don't yet know when Dept. Q season 2 would be released, as the show has yet to be officially renewed.

However, we would imagine that if it does come back, it wouldn't be on our screens again until late 2026 at the earliest. After all, the first season started filming in early 2024, and has arrived in mid-2025, just over a year later.

It could certainly be later than this, and fans might have to wait until 2027 to see new episodes, but we will keep this page updated as and when we get any further information.

Who would return to star in a potential Dept. Q season 2?

Alexej Manvelov as Akram Salim in Dept. Q. Justin Downing/Netflix

If Dept. Q were to return, then we would certain expect the central trio of Morck, Akram and Rose to return too, as played by Matthew Goode, Alexej Manvelov and Leah Byrne.

We would also expect Jamie Sives to come back, as his character Hardy was seen returning to active duty and joining the team at the end of the season, while Kate Dickie and Kelly Macdonald would also likely be back in their roles.

Stars such as Chloe Pirrie, Mark Bonnar and Shirley Henderson are less likely to return, given that their characters were particularly wrapped up in the case of the season.

You can find a full list of the stars we'd expect to return for a Dept. Q season 2 here:

Matthew Goode as Detective Chief Inspector Carl Morck

Jamie Sives as Detective Chief Inspector James Hardy

Alexej Manvelov as Akram Salim

Leah Byrne as Detective Constable Rose Dickson

Kate Dickie as Detective Chief Superintendent Moira Jacobson

Kelly Macdonald as Dr. Rachel Irving

Is there a trailer for a potential Dept. Q season 2?

As Dept. Q hasn't been officially renewed for season 2 yet, let alone started filming again, there isn't a trailer available yet.

We will make sure to keep this page updated if any new footage is released. For now, you can rewatch the season 1 trailer right here now.

Dept. Q season 1 is available to stream now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

