Lisa Kudrow joins the fourth series of Netflix's Grace and Frankie
This will be the Friends star's first recurring role in a TV show since Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt last year
Published: Thursday, 13 April 2017 at 0:15 pm
Lisa Kudrow is guest-starring in the fourth series of Grace and Frankie on Netflix – and her arrival is not going to go down smoothly.
Joining Jane Fonda’s Grace and Lily Tomlin’s Frankie, Kudrow’s character is a manicurist named Sheree, a long-time friend of Grace who drives a wedge between the women's friendship.
Grace and Frankie was created by Marta Kauffman, who also co-created Friends. So yes, technically it’s a Friends reunion. Kind of.
You can also catch Kudrow in the forthcoming film Table 19, alongside Anna Kendrick and Stephen Merchant.
The first three series of Grace and Frankie are available to watch on Netflix
