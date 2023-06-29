But speaking on American chat show The View, Cattrall also revealed the one condition she had upon her return.

She said: “It’s very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, ‘What can we do?’ And I went, ‘Hmm…'

“Let me get creative, and one of those things was to get Pat Field back, because I just thought that, if I’m going to come back, I gotta come back with that Samantha style, I gotta push it - and we did.”

Kim Cattrall in Sex and the City 2. Warner Brothers Intl Television

Famed costume designer Patricia Field worked on Sex and the City and also joined Cattrall on her new Netflix series, Glamorous.

In Glamorous, Cattrall stars as famed make-up mogul Madolyn Addison and worked with Field to create some of the show's most iconic looks.

Read more:

As for And Just Like That, Cattrall made headlines earlier this month when the surprise news of her appearance shocked and delighted fans everywhere.

According to sources, Cattrall shot her dialogue on 22nd March in New York City, without seeing or speaking with the stars of the series or with And Just Like That showrunner Michael Patrick King.

Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte in the series, previously commented on Cattrall's return to the show, saying: "I don't know that there's a closure or resolution, necessarily. Those are, like, kind of big things that I don't know that we were going for.

"We just thought that, you know, it would be fun for the fans to have a little bit of Samantha because we know that they miss her and she's a great character."

And Just Like That... season 2 will air on Sky Comedy and NOW in the UK from Thursday 22nd June 2023 and on Max in the US – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.