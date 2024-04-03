Her statement read: "After a brief illness, he left us yesterday, and since then, I’ve been struggling to come to terms with this immense loss.

"Dad was an extraordinary man, known for his boundless heart and an unwavering passion for movies from the '40s and '50s.

"His insights into the golden age of cinema didn’t just shape his professional life; they were also a source of endless fascination for me.

"In these last few months, as he faced his health challenges, we had the precious opportunity to watch many of those classic movies together — moments I will forever hold dear."

One of the founding members of Canadian sketch show SCTV, Flaherty starred alongside the likes of Catherine O’Hara and Martin Short - with the latter since paying tribute to Flaherty, telling CBC that he "relied on [Flaherty] desperately" after joining SCTV.

Short added in a statement to Rolling Stone: "In SCTV, we called him the anchor. In life, he was simply the funniest man in the room. I just adored him."

Joe Flaherty. Jim Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Flaherty starred on SCTV from 1976 to 1981, also serving as a writer, and then went on to star in Freaks and Geeks from 1999.

The '80s-set drama-comedy saw Flaherty star as Harold Weir, the patriarch of the Weir family, alongside Becky Ann Baker as his on-screen wife Jean, Linda Cardellini as daughter Lindsay and John Francis Daley as son Sam.

But Flaherty went on to star in numerous shows and films throughout his career, including Back to the Future II, Happy Gilmore and Family Guy.

In his later life and throughout his illness, his SCTV collaborators used social media to help raise funds for him through the Comedic Artists Alliance.

Tributes continue to pour in for the comedian, with acclaimed director Martin Scorsese, who directed a yet-to-be-released SCTV reunion, saying in a statement to Rolling Stone: "I’ve always been drawn to comedians and comic actors — they have to be disciplined, observant, practiced.

"It’s no exaggeration to say that they pretty much have to be great. And Joe was great, a true master of his art."

Adam Sandler, who Flaherty starred alongside in Happy Gilmore, also paid tribute to Flaherty on his Instagram, writing: "Oh man. Worshipped Joe growing up. Always had me and my brother laughing. Count Floyd, Guy Caballero. Any move he made. He crushed as border guard in Stripes. Couldn’t be more fun to have him heckle me on the golf course.

"The nicest guy you could know. Genius of a comedian. And a true sweetheart. Perfect combo. Much love to his kids and thanks to Joe for all the greatness he gave us all."

Director and film producer Judd Apatow also wrote on his Instagram: "When Joe Flaherty was on the set it felt magical. We were always so excited. We couldn’t believe he was a part of Freaks and Geeks. We loved him so much and told him all the time.

"He made everything he was in so much better. Joe was the kindest man, a brilliant actor and a GOAT in the world of comedy. Every moment with him was a treasure."

Further actors have expressed their condolences over Flaherty's passing, including Mark Hamill, who wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): #SCTV was easily one of the greatest sketch comedies in the history of television with some of the most brilliant comic actors ever assembled in one show. Thank you #JoeFlaherty- your legacy of laughs will last from here to eternity."

Freaks and Geeks creator and comedian Paul Feig also paid tribute to Flaherty, having worked together on the American comedy.

He wrote: "So sad to hear about dear Joe. He was my TV dad and a true comedy hero. Always happy to tell any story about your favorite SCTV sketch, he was just the greatest guy. I will truly miss him and always be grateful to have known him. Rest in comedy, Joe."

On the announcement of Flaherty's death, his daughter's statement concluded: "Above all, he was a loving father. No matter the occasion, he was always there to offer a laugh or wisdom when I needed it most. His absence has left a void in my life that feels insurmountable at the moment.

"As I try to navigate through this grieving process, I take solace in the memories we shared and the incredible impact he had on those around him. His spirit, humour and love will be a part of me forever.

"My dad was a kind, sweet soul who blessed all who knew him and those who loved his work. Thank you to everyone who cared for him; he loved that he was able to make people laugh. He will be so deeply missed, but we are eternally grateful to God for him being in our lives."