The Super Bowl isn't just about funny adverts and brand new film trailers. It is actually a sporting event. And to celebrate, James Corden and a couple of his celebrity pals have acted out pretty much the entire history of sporting movies in under 7 minutes. Quite a feat, I'm sure you'll agree.

Corden, Zac Efron, Anna Kendrick and Adam Devine get their green screen on in this video, which sees them take on a plethora of pulse-racers, from Bring it On and Bend It Like Beckham to The Karate Kid, Space Jam, Chariots of Fire, Seabiscuit and Rocky I, II, III and IV.