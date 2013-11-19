Terry Jones, confirming a story by The Sun to the BBC, said, "We're getting together and putting on a show - it's real. I'm quite excited about it. I hope it makes us a lot of money. I hope to be able to pay off my mortgage!"

Regarded by most as the best of British comedy, Monty Python first made their appearance on TV in 1969 with the wonderfully surreal Monty Python's Flying Circus - best known for its dead parrot sketch. They then went on to make their name around the world with films Monty Python's Life Of Brian and Monty Python And The Holy Grail.

The reunion will comes as a shock for Python fans after the death of sixth member Graham Chapman in 1989 was said to end all hopes of another collaboration - with Idle once joking: "We would only do a reunion if Chapman came back from the dead. So we're negotiating with his agent."

Rumours of a reunion have, however, surfaced several times over the years, with plans for a US tour in 1999 and a sequel to movie hit Monty Python And The Holy Grail mooted but falling apart due to creative differences within the troupe. It is unclear what has inspired them to reunite now but, according to The Sun, it has followed "months of negotiations that have been kept completely under wraps."

